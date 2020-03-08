Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Live Stream

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: forecast for the Bundesliga match (March 8, 2020)

Bavaria vs Augsburg: should we wait for the spectacle?

Bayern Munich

For Bavaria, the season so far has been developing quite successfully – the Hans-Dieter Flick team is the leader of the Bundesliga, it made it to the semifinals of the German Cup and has a comfortable advantage after the first match with Chelsea in the Champions League. The second Leipzig is two points apart, but today the German champion can increase this handicap to five points.

Will not play : Coman, Lewandowski, Perisic.

Augsburg

“Augsburg” is fighting for survival and so far it is coping with its task, although the position of Martin Schmidt’s team cannot be called reliable. For the 25th round, the “Fuggers” fit 14th in the table with 27 points in the asset, having six points ahead of the zone of transitional matches. In the final round, Augsburg lost 2–3 at home to Borussia from Mönchengladbach, extending the series without victories to four matches.

Will not play : Shiber, Oxford, Moravek.

Statistics

In each of the last four matches, teams exchanged goals

In each of the last three matches of the championship, Bayern scored at least three goals.

In only one of the last four matches, Augsburg have conceded fewer than two goals.

In the last five home games, Bayern have won four victories over Augsburg

Forecast

Bayern have the opportunity to increase the lead over Leipzig, which has already lost points in this round, to five points, so obviously the hosts will be active in the attack. “Augsburg” has serious problems in defense and is unlikely to resist the powerful attack of “Bavaria”, but the “Fuggers” regularly score at the opponent’s goal, today they will surely have moments, but it will be almost impossible to take points.

We believe that the hosts will win the result in a productive match. Forecast – the victory of Bayern + total over (3.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.60