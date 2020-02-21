Bundesliga: Bayern vs Paderborn live streaming free, preview

Bayern vs Paderborn live streaming free

Bayern vs Paderborn : forecast and bets on the Bundesliga match (February 21, 2020)

In the first round, Bayern beat Paderborn in one goal, but whether the German champion will be more convincing on February 21 in his field, we prepared our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Bayern

Bayern unstably spent the first round of the championship and was forced to catch up with rivals, but in the end the team of Hans-Dieter Flick coped with their task. By the 23rd round, the champion had become one of the leaders of the Bundesliga with 46 points. Nevertheless, “Leipitz” is located at a distance of one point, and both “Borussia” have three points less.

At the moment, the Bayern fans have no serious cause for concern – in the last round she sent three goals to Cologne in 12 minutes, deciding the outcome of the match for this period. As a result, the “goats” in their field lost 1: 4, allowing Bayern to extend the series without loss in all tournaments to 10 matches.

Disqualified Benjamin Pavar and Jerome Boateng. Injured Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez and Niklas Süle.

Team news

Niklas Sule, Javi Martinez, and Ivan Perisic are still injured. Hansi Flick isn’t even mentioning them in press conferences any more, so maybe we should stop reiterating this point in every lineups article. Jerome Boateng and Benjamin Pavard both got their fifth yellows against Koln, so they’re suspended. Aside from that, Bayern have a full squad available.

So, the lineup — Robert Lewandowski will start up front, as always. Thomas Muller is a prime candidate to be rested this week, as he will be expected to start against Chelsea on Tuesday. Philippe Coutinho will probably take his place at attacking midfield, and Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman should take their usual positions on the wings. There’s a chance one of them may be rested to save them for the Champions League, but Hansi may want his wingers to get more game time under their belt first.

In midfield, Joshua Kimmich will probably start alongside Leon Goretzka, with Thiago Alcantara rested. If not Goretzka, then Corentin Tolisso might be given some minutes just to get him up to speed — Paderborn are dead last in the league table, so they’re the perfect opposition for the Frenchman to get his groove back.

In defense, Flick confirmed that Alvaro Odriozola will get his first start for Bayern owing to the suspension of Benjamin Pavard. The Real Madrid loanee will start at right back, Pavard’s usual position. It’s a huge opportunity for the 24-year-old to impress his new teammates, and hopefully he’ll rise to the occasion and prove himself a reliable backup for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile at left back, Alphonso Davies is another player who could really use some rest, but Flick can’t give it to him because Bayern’s defense is stretched to the limit at the moment. David Alaba and Lucas Hernandez, the two other left backs in the squad, both have to play in central defense, meaning Bayern will have three left-footed players playing together in the backline. If this goes as well as it did against Koln last week, then Manuel Neuer might have a tough day ahead of him.

So, without further ado, here’s how we think Bayern Munich will line up against Paderborn:

Paderborn

Paderborn is quite predictably waging a desperate struggle for survival – after 22 rounds, the team of Steffen Baumgart closes the standings. Nevertheless, the club’s position cannot be called hopeless – the Fortuna located in the transitional matches zone has only one point more, and the 15th Mainz has come off only six points.

However, in spite of all efforts, Paderborn is clearly not enough stability – after the winter break he gave out several high-quality fights, where he defeated the strong Freiburg 2-0, and, contrary to all forecasts, took points from Schalke (1: 1) but for now this is not enough to achieve the goal. Defeat 1: 2 from “Hertha” in the last round for the Baumgart team was already the 14th in the season.

Injured by Luc Kilian .

Statistics

Bayern have never lost points in the confrontation with Paderborn – five wins

In only one of the last four home matches, Bayern missed

In the last two away matches, Paderborn conceded just one goal

Forecast

Bayern has no right to make a mistake – competitors are waiting for it to misfire and are in great shape. Obviously, the owners will not have problems with motivation, so Paderborn has a minimum chance of points.

Nevertheless, the guests will surely try to create the favorite with the maximum of problems – the away team of Baumgart has been looking solid lately, and Bayern are unlikely to bother with defeat, it will have to save the Champions League and save forces.

In our opinion, the hosts will take their points, but the defeat will not happen. We offer a combined forecast – the victory of Bayern + total less than (5.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.65