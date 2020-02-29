Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg live streaming free

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg live streaming free

On Saturday, February 29th, at 5:30 pm Moscow time, the Signal-Iduna-Park stadium will host the match of the 24th round of the German Championship 2019/20 Borussia Dortmund – Freiburg. The team of Lucien Favre, traditionally for the last decades among the real contenders for the Silver Salad Bowl, the team of Christian Streich, with inexpressive results, may well compete for a place in European competitions until the end of the current national championship.

Statistics of personal meetings Borussia Dortmund – Freiburg

Since 1993, “black-yellow” and “red-black” have played 39 matches in the German championship. A huge advantage on the side of the “bumblebees”, “Borussia” Dortmund won 25 meetings. Freiburg has only three wins, eleven fights ended in a draw.

Borussia Dortmund – Freiburg: 3: 0, 2: 1 | 4: 0, 4: 1 | 5: 1, 2: 0 | 5: 0, 1: 0 | 3: 1, 3: 0 | 3: 1, 3: 0 | 2: 2, 0: 0 | 2: 0, 4: 0 | 2: 2 Bundesliga 2019/20

The results of matches played by teams over the past seasons of the Bundesliga are shown. A total of 39 goals scored 124 (86:38) goals, the average performance is (3.17) goals per game.

“Borussia Dortmund

In the last round of the German Championship, the team of Lucien Favre defeated Werder Bremen (2-0) in Bremen, the fifth victory of the Bumblebees in six (B5-P1) days after the winter break. High efficiency allows Borussia to occupy the third (B13 + H6-P4, goals 65:35) place in the standings, we traditionally note a good average (2.82) performance of Dortmund players.

Especially powerful “black and yellow” look (B8 + H3, balls 40:10) at home, where the only ones in the Bundesliga 2019/20 did not know the bitterness of defeat. In six previous matches at Signal-Iduna Park, Lucien Favre’s wards scored at least three goals against opponents.

Will not play and in doubt – Marco Royce, Thomas Delaney / Marcel Schmelzer, Leonardo Balerdi.

Freiburg

The team of Christian Streich on the previous Bundesliga game day 2019/20 somewhat unexpectedly lost to Fortune (0: 2) at home, the assets of the Red-Blacks won two victories in six (B2 + H1-P3) rounds after the winter break. At the time of the visit to Dortmund, Freiburg was in the ninth (B9 + H6-P8, goals 31:33) position in the current rankings table, only three points behind TOP-6. The guestbook (B4 + H4-P4, goals 18:20) looks interesting; the statistics are “Brazilians from Breisgau”, scoring at least one goal to an opponent in nine (75%) of twelve matches.

Will not play and in doubt – Amir Abrashi, Lucas Kübler / Mike Franz, Brandon Borriello.

Estimated rosters for the match “Borussia” Dortmund – “Freiburg”, February 29, 2020

Borussia Dortmund: Burkee – Pischek, Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels – Guerreiro, Witsel, Brandt, Jan – Jadon Sancho, Hazard.

Freiburg: Shvollov – Linkhart, Gunther, Robin Koch, Heinz – Schmid, Hefler, Haberer, Griffo – Petersen, Lucas Heler.

Forecast for the match Borussia Dortmund – Freiburg February 29, 2020

The favorite of the match is obvious, there is no desire to argue with the bookmakers about the odds in the line for the upcoming match, and it makes no sense either. The team of Lucien Favre confidently plays in his stadium, the high (3.63) performance of Borussia at home has been said enough, we add that in six (55%) games at Signal-Iduna-Park, the goal of the hosts remained “dry” “. As for Freiburg, Christian Streich’s wards play well on other people’s lawns, but the red-blacks do not differ in stability. It is noteworthy that the “Brazilians from Breisgau” never in the previous ten draws of the Bundesliga did not score more than two goals against the “black-yellow” goal per season, in the first round they played (2: 2) at the Black Forest Stadion.

Borussia Dortmund (victory) and the total is less (4.5) – Kef (1.88) along the line of BC Betsiti

Dortmund, February 29, 2020. Stadium: Signal-Iduna Park. The match starts at 17:30 (Moscow time).