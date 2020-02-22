Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim live streaming free

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim live streaming free

Borussia Mönchengladbach – Hoffenheim: forecast for the Bundesliga match (February 22, 2020)

Borussia have won the last eight home matches in the championship, but will Hoffenheim be able to break this tradition on February 22 – you will find the answer in our forecast. Winning a Favorite?

Borussia M

Borussia has a great season – under the leadership of Marco Rosa, the team joined the race for a ticket to the Champions League. At the moment, “foals” are in fourth place in the table with 42 points, but have serious competition from the “Bayer”, which has two points less.

In the last round, “Borussia”, contrary to all forecasts, did not experience problems in the fight with “Fortuna”, beating her with a score of 4: 1 on her field.

Will not play Belfodil .

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim also aspires to European competitions, but the village people cannot even dream of fighting for the Champions League – as long as they are in eighth place in the table. Alfred Schroeder’s team is six points behind the sixth Schalke , which are not a serious advantage.

Nevertheless, the fans have cause for concern – having lost in the last round 2: 3 to “Wolfsburg”, “Hoffenheim” suffered a second defeat in a row.

There are no problems with the composition of the guests.

Statistics

In the first round, Borussia beat Hoffenheim 3-0

Borussia have won the last eight league home games

Hoffenheim lost their last two matches

Forecast

“Borussia” is not stable in away games, but the “foals” are unstoppable in their field – eight consecutive home victories vividly testify to this. “Hoffenheim” has problems in defense, and in general is now far from in good shape, with three points the hosts should not have problems.

We believe that guests have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Borussia . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.70