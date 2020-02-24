Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin live streaming free

Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin live streaming free

Eintracht – Union: forecast and bets on the Bundesliga match (February 24, 2020)

Eintracht beat the Union on his field in the first round, but whether the Eagles will be able to repeat the success of February 24 in their field – we have prepared our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Eintracht failed the first round of the championship and lived at the bottom of the table, the possible resignation of Adi Hutter was actively discussed in the press , but the team managed to get out of the crisis, and the mentor retained his position. Currently, the “eagles” are in 10th place in the table with 28 points, eight points behind the Europa League zone,

“Eintracht” also has the opportunity to break into the European Cups through the German Cup – he made it to the quarterfinals and there he will measure his strength against Werder Bremen. After a series of five unbeaten matches that started in early 2020, the “eagles” stumbled in the last round – in Dortmund, “Eintracht” could not oppose “Borussia”, losing 0-4 to a more status rival.

Approximate composition : Trapp – Toure, Abraham, Hinteregger, N’Dika – Chandler, Ilsanker, Rode, Kostich – Kamada – Silva.

Union Berlin

“Union” does not set itself ambitious tasks this season – the team of Urs Fischer is betting on maintaining a residence permit in the Bundesliga and is solving it without any special problems so far. After 22 rounds, the “iron” are in 12th place in the table with 26 points, breaking away from the zone of transitional matches by six points, which allows them to feel safe.

In the last round, Union took Bayer on their field and gave the opponent a real fight, but errors in defense did not allow the capital club to get hold of at least one point. The defeat 2: 3 did not allow the “iron” to advance on the table and, apparently, we can already forget about the fight for the Europa League.

Approximate composition : Gikievich – Friedrich, Slotterbek, Subotich – Ryerson, Gentner, Andrich, Lenz – Ingvarzen, Bulter – Andersson.

Statistics

In the first round 2 “Eintracht” beat “Union” with the score 2: 1

Eight times the teams met among themselves and in none of these matches did Eintracht lose – five wins and three draws

In the last four home games in all tournaments, Eintracht won four wins

In 11 away matches of the championship “Union” scored only seven points – this is the worst indicator in the Bundesliga

Forecast

Eintracht stumbled in the last round, losing to Borussia, but in general, Hutter’s team is in great shape and today will obviously strive only to win, only such a result will allow the “Eagles” to remain in the race for the Europa League. “Away” at a party does not pose a serious threat, as the seven points he scored in 11 matches outside his homeland vividly testify to, so the hosts are unlikely to have problems with a set of three points.

We believe that guests have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Eintracht . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.97