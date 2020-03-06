Bundesliga: FC Nürnberg vs Hannover live stream

FC Nürnberg vs Hannover. Forecast (cf. 2.21) for the match of the German championship (March 6, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the second league match in Germany, in which, on March 6, Nuremberg will host Hannover. What to expect from the battle for six points? – the answer is in this material.

FC Nürnberg

” Nuremberg ” was not able to start to fight for the return to the elite division and have the impression that such a task the team simply did not exist.

After 24 rounds, Der Club gained seven wins and eight draws, and up to the first ten, the team is only three points apart. In the last game, “ red-black ” defeated “Karlsruhe” (1: 0) on the road, for which we made a prediction.

Hannover

The ” Hannover “, which took off from the Bundesliga to everyone’s surprise, including themselves, absolutely equal tournament performance with today’s opponent, but worse results in the defense – 42 goals missed.

In the last round, the 96th held a brilliant match against Holstein Kiel, in which the fans saw the Reds in all their glory, and the 3-1 score in their favor did not reflect the full advantage of today’s guests.

Statistics

Nuremberg have won 4 of their last 6 home matches

Hannover lost 4 of their last 5 away games

In the first round, Nuremberg won (4-0)

Forecast

This meeting will be held for six points, and according to statistics, rivals used to disperse at home victories. In the first round, the teams changed traditions, and we expect them to play an equal game, because the last time a peaceful outcome in full-time confrontations was recorded seven years ago. We offer you to play a combined bet on this duel .

Our forecast – “Hannover” will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.21