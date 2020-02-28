Bundesliga: Fortuna Df vs Hertha Berlin, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Fortuna vs Hertha: forecast and bets on the Bundesliga match (February 28, 2020)

“Fortune” won in the last round, but whether Hertha will become the next victim of the hosts on February 28 – you will find the answer in our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Fortuna Df

Fortuna relies on maintaining a residence permit in the Bundesliga, but so far has difficulties in achieving the goal. So far, the club takes 16th place in the table with 20 points in the asset, behind only 15 points behind the 15th Mainz. However, behind the team of Uwe Resler are backed by Werder Bremen and Paderborn, who have three and four points less respectively.

Nevertheless, there is definitely progress in the game “Fortune” – after two draws in a row with “Eintracht” (1: 1) and “Wolfsburg” (1: 1), there was a home defeat 1: 4 from “Borussia” from Mönchengladbach, which didn’t break the team. In the last round, “Fortune”, contrary to all forecasts, beat Freiburg 2-0, interrupting a series of five matches without victories in the Bundesliga.

Will not play : Zachary Steffen, Marcus Suttner, Marcel Sobottka.

Hertha

“Hertha” also disappoints the fans – despite a number of serious transfers made in January, the team of Alexander Nuri is lower and lower in the table. At the moment, the “old lady” is already the 14th in the table and she is only six points from the transitional matches zone – this advantage can be lost in just a few matches.

After a 2-1 victory over Paderborn, fans probably expected Herte to cope with Cologne at home, but the match for the capital’s club turned into a nightmare. As a result, 46 thousand spectators at the “Olympic Stadium” in Berlin witnessed the defeat of their team – the “goats” sent five goals into the goal of Rune Yarstein, keeping their gates locked.

Thus, Hertha has already suffered a second defeat in the last three matches and we can already forget about European Cup ambitions – now the “old lady” is faced with the task of maintaining a residence permit in the Bundesliga.

Santiago Askashibar and Niklas Stark are disqualified . Injured Peter Pekarik.

Statistics

Fortuna lost to Gerte in only one of their last six matches, scoring four victories

In the last three matches, Hertha suffered two defeats

Fortuna lost only in one of the last four matches

Forecast

Fortuna shows signs of life and demonstrates its intention to fight the competition and stay in the Bundesliga. This is confirmed by a 2-0 victory over Freiburg in the last round, which in its field is a formidable force. Hertha, in turn, disappoints from match to match, signs of crisis are visible to the naked eye.

Also, the capital’s club was left without two key players in the middle of the field due to disqualification, which further strengthens Fortuna in the status of a favorite.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Fortuna . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.85