Bundesliga: Fortuna vs Paderborn live streaming free

Fortuna vs Paderborn: forecast (cf. 2.05) and bets on the Bundesliga match (March 13, 2020)

Paderborn lost four games in a row, but whether March 13 will be able to extend the unsuccessful series of the opponent – the answer is in our forecast. Who will win in the end?

Fortune Df

“Fortune” added as a football in the second round of the championship – under the leadership of Uwe Resler, the team gradually got out of the crisis and is no longer a hopeless outsider. While the club is in 16th place in the table with 22 points, four points separate it from the direct relegation zone, and the saving 15th line is at a distance of four points.

This handicap could be much more serious – in the last round , Fortuna played away with Mainz on a visit and was very flare to defeat. However, Kenan Karaman’s goal helped the club from Dusseldorf maintain four points behind the opponent, thanks to this productive strike, “Fortune” still has a chance to avoid butt games.

Will not play : Wisner, Steffen.

Paderborn

Paderborn is in an even more difficult position than its current rival – Steffen Baumgart’s team closes the standings. The club has only 16 points in its assets after 25 matches played, and it is already six points behind Fortune. It is unlikely that we can talk about betting on the 15th place, Mainz is ahead by 10 points and maintaining a residence permit in the Bundesliga without transitional matches will be practically unrealistic.

In the last round, “Paderborn” failed again – in the duel with the “Cologne”, who got the move, he joined the game at the end of the second half, when it was already late. The defeat with a score of 1: 2 was the fourth in a row for Paderborn, and in general there were already 17 in the championship, which is the worst indicator in the Bundesliga.

Will not play : Antvi-Adzhey, Mamba, Michel, Kilian.

Statistics

Fortuna have not lost in any of the last four matches – victory and three draws

In each of the last eight matches, “Fortune” scored

Only in one of the last nine matches did Paderborn not score

Forecast

Fortuna is still in the zone of transitional matches, but the team has a chance of salvation – four points behind the Mainz can hardly be considered a serious handicap. It is obvious that today both teams will be charged only to win, both opponents are often mistaken in defense, but they have no problems with goals scored, so it makes sense to wait for a productive fight.

We believe that the match will be productive. Forecast – total over three goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.97

Our second bet will be the victory of Fortune . Such a bet can be placed for 2.05