Bundesliga: Hannover vs Holstein Kiel, live stream, preview, prediction

Hannover vs Holstein Kiel. Forecast (kf. 2.60) for the match of the German championship (March 2, 2020)

We present our forecast for the match of the German championship, in which, on March 2, Hannover will host the Holstein Kiel. Will the owners be able to leave the danger zone? – the answer is in our material.

Hannover

“ Hanover ” unexpectedly flew into the second league and just as unexpectedly continues to sink. After 23 rounds, the 96s won six and eight world victories, and the distance to the relegation zone is only two points.

After a draw with Hamburg (1: 1), the hosts of today’s away match lost to Arminia (0: 1), for which we made a prediction . It is worth noting that the “Reds” have the third worst attack according to the results of the current tournament – 28 goals scored, of which six are on Duksha’s account.

Holstein

“ Holstein Kiel ” performs well in the second league, but for several years the team has been missing quite a bit. To date, the guests have nine victories and 33 points in their assets, which is only two points less than the Greater Fürth of the first five.

After a series of three victories in a row, the “ storks ” in their field lost to Heidenheim (0: 1). The ” blue-white ” third indicator attack – 36 goals, and the team is the main goalscorer Serra (seven goals).

Statistics

Hannover won only one home game for the entire season

Holstein Kiel completed 8 out of 10 away matches for a total more (2.5)

Hannover won only one match in 2020

The last personal meeting ended with the victory of Hanover (2: 1)

Forecast

“ Hannover ” does not please the fans, but with today’s opponent, the team will succeed. All the main players are in the ranks, and the deficit of victories goes off scale, but the “ Holstein Kiel ” is one of the best in the Bundes2 in away matches. We expect a bright and productive match and offer to play a combined bet.

Our forecast – “Hannover” will not lose + total more (2.5) and put on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.60