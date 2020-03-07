Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. Werder Bremen live streaming free

Hertha Berlin vs. Werder Bremen: forecast for the Bundesliga match (March 7, 2020)

Werder Bremen have lost their last four matches, but whether Hertha will be able to take advantage of the opponent’s crisis on March 7, you will find the answer in our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Hertha

Hertha continues to disappoint fans and fall to the bottom of the table – Alexander Nuri’s team is already 14th in the table. The “old lady” is only six points away from the transitional match zone, which is not a serious advantage, given the form of the team. In the last round, Hertha saved a draw 3: 3 in a duel against Fortuna, failing to thus win the second match in a row.

Will not play : Boyata, Pekarik.

Werder

Werder Bremen is also one of the main disappointments of the Bundesliga, but if today’s rival just started moving towards the danger zone, the “musicians” have not left it for a long time. By the start of the 25th round, the team of Florian Kochfeldt comes in 17th in the table, having a gap of four points from the zone of transitional matches.

A few days ago, Werder Bremen lost 0: 2 to Eintracht away, leaving the German Cup.

Will not play : Fullkrug, Movald, Pavlenka, Toprak.

Statistics

In only one of its last seven home matches, Hertha lost to Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen Lost Last Four Matches

In the last six away matches, Werder Bremen suffered five defeats

Forecast

“Hertha” in the last round showed character and did the almost impossible, as for herself today – she won three goals against “Fortune”. Obviously, such a comeback should positively affect the mood of the team, the composition of which allows to pursue much more ambitious goals.

Werder Bremen is in a serious crisis, much deeper than that of Hertha, and the “musicians” are clearly inferior to the “old lady” in the selection of players.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Hertha . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.61