Bundesliga: Hertha vs Cologne live streaming free

Hertha vs Cologne live streaming free

Hertha – Cologne: forecast for the Bundesliga match (February 22, 2020)

In the first round, Hertha defeated Cologne, but whether the goats will be able to take revenge on February 22, we prepared our forecast. What to expect from the match?

Hertha

Hertha is fighting for survival and is still quite successful in it – at the moment, the capital’s club is 13th in the table. From the relegation zone, the “old lady” comes off nine points, which can be called a solid advantage.

After the resignation of Jürgen Klinsmann, the leadership of the Hertha was entrusted to Alexander Nuri , under whose leadership Hertha beat Paderborn 2-1 in the last round, having won their first victory in the last three matches.

Cologne

Cologne failed the first round of the championship, but contrary to all forecasts, got out of the crisis. By the start of the 23rd round, the team of Marcus Gizdol comes in 14th in the table with 23 points in the asset, ahead of the 16th Fortuna by six points. In the last round, “Cologne” lost at home 1: 4 “Bayern” without a chance, having suffered a second defeat in the last three matches.

Will not play : Catterbach, Born.

Statistics

In the first round, “Hertha” beat “Cologne” with a score of 4: 0

In the last four home games, Hertha won three victories over Cologne

In the last seven away matches, Cologne suffered six defeats

Forecast

“Hertha” is gradually gaining shape and despite the fact that she clearly lacks stability, today the “old lady” can be called a favorite. Recently, the capital club has practically no problems with Cologne in its field. And in general, Hertha is equipped with much better performers who are able to take three points against Cologne, who lost six of their last seven matches outside their home walls.

We believe that the owners have more chances to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Hertha . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80