Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Bayern live streaming free

Hoffenheim vs Bayern live streaming free

Hoffenheim – Bayern. Forecast (K. 1.66) and bets on the match of the championship of Germany on February 29, 2020

In the 24th round of the German Championship, Hoffenheim will host Bayern. The match will be held at the Rhine-Neckar Arena on February 29, 2020. The beginning is at 17:30 Moscow time. The forecast for Hoffenheim is Bavaria .

Bayern

Bayern played in the Champions League this week. Munich away defeated Chelsea 3-0, making a weighty bid to enter the quarterfinals.

The win-win series of Munich in all tournaments lasts from December 7 and has 12 matches (11 of them are victorious).

In the Bundesliga, Bayern have won 8 of their last 9 matches with one draw (0-0 with RB Leipzig ). In the last two rounds, the Munich team defeated Cologne with a score of 4: 1, and also beat Paderborn with a score of 3: 2.

After 23 rounds, Bayern lead in the Bundesliga, but only 1 point ahead of its closest pursuer RB Leipzig. Bavaria have 49 points, 65 goals scored (according to this indicator, the Munich team share first place in the league with Borussia ) and 26 are conceded (third best result in the league).

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim approached the match against Bayern with a series of four consecutive games without wins, which includes three defeats.

This series began with the defeat of Bayern Munich in the German Cup match – 3: 4. Together with the defeat, the flight to the 1/8 finals followed.

Then in the Bundesliga, “Hoffenheim” lost to “Freiburg” (0: 1), “Wolfsburg” (2: 3) and tied with “Borussia” from Mönchengladbach – 1: 1.



Bayern make a request for victory in the Champions League

The reaction of the press to the match, Chelsea – Bayern

The Hoffenheim is in eighth place in the Bundesliga. The team has 34 points in the asset, 2 points separate it from the European Cup zone. After 23 matches, the team has a negative goal difference – 34 scored and 36 conceded.

Forecast and bid

Bookmakers give 6.85 odds for Hoffenheim victory, 5.35 for draws, and 1.45 for Bayern victory.

In addition to the cup match, in the current season the teams also crossed in the Bundesliga – in October, Hoffenheim managed to beat Bayern Munich away 2-1.

Prediction and bet on the match – Bayern will not lose and the total is less than 4.5 goals with a coefficient of 1.66.

The Bundesliga match, which is of particular importance and reading in connection with the injury of Robert Lewandowski. The Pole dropped out for 4 weeks. Bayern lost its most formidable weapon. The big question is how it will build the game in attack. And nobody removes large tasks from the team. We must continue to march in the Bundesliga. In the Champions League, maybe in the return game it will be a little easier after the away win 3-0. But in any case, “Bavaria” will need to look for a game in attack.

It seems to me that the figure of Serge Gnabry is becoming a key here. It is this player, I think, will be located on the edge. The biggest threat to the opponent’s goal will come from him. Just bet on his goal in this match. The ratio is 1.78. I think this is the best bet. I would not contact the result after the loss of Lewandowski.