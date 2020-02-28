Bundesliga: Karlsruher SC vs Nurnberg, live stream, preview, prediction

Karlsruher vs Nurnberg. Forecast for the match of the German championship (February 28, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the second league match in Germany, in which Karlsruhe receives Nuremberg on February 28. What to expect from this duel? – the answer is in this material.

Karlsruher

A newcomer to the second league in Germany was unable to adapt in a new tournament for himself and after 23 rounds he was in the relegation zone – in 16th position. The assets of ” Karlsruhe ” five wins and nine of the world, and after a series of unsuccessful matches, ” white-blue ” have managed to play a draw in the last game on the road beat the “Sandhausen” (2: 0).

The 1909 German champion has the weakest line of defense in the Bundes 2 – 42 goals conceded, and the Hofmann (11 goals) remains the team’s main goalscorer today .

Nurnberg

Until recently, “ Nuremberg ” “shone” in the German Premier League, and today has gained 26 points and two points ahead of the team from the relegation zone. To date, the “ club ” has gained only six victories and eight draws, with the worst defense and a good attack.

After a series of successful fights, Jens Keller’s wards in their field lost to Darmstadt (1: 2), which few could have predicted. In the guest matches, the “ red-black ” play well and occupy a place on this equator in the standings according to this indicator

Statistics

Karlsruher have lost 4 of their last 6 home matches

Nurnberg away scores 1.80 goals on average

In 5 of their 7 in-person matches, at least three goals were scored on the Karlsruhe field

The last personal match ended in a draw (1: 1)

Forecast

This game will be held under maximum tension, because the two worst defenses have a chance to get away from the relegation zone. We assume that the teams will not change traditions and will please the fans with goals scored, for which we propose to play a bet.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.95

Bet on the outcome – Nuremberg victory with handicap (0) for 2.13