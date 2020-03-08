Bundesliga: Mainz vs Fortune Live Stream

Mainz vs Fortune: forecast for the Bundesliga match (March 8, 2020)

Fortune does not lose in three games in a row, but whether Mainz will violate this idyll on March 8, we have prepared our forecast. Will there be a surprise?

Mainz is having an unsuccessful season and there is a good chance that Akim Bayerlotser’s team will devote the rest of the championship to the struggle for survival. While the “carnival workers” occupy the 15th place in the table and are four points away from their current rival, the direct departure zone is at a distance of seven points.

However, in the final round, Mainz managed to win the long-awaited 2-0 victory over Paderborn, which was the first in the last three matches.

Risk of missing the match Onisivo and Belle.

Fortune Df

Fortuna also relies on maintaining a residence permit in the Bundesliga, but unlike its current rival, it has much less chance of salvation. The arrival of Uwe Resler encouraged the team, she began to regularly score points and score goals, which was not in the first round.

Thus, “Fortune” crawled to the saving 15th place at a distance of four points, which today can be minimized.

Will not play : Steffen and Kovnacki.

Statistics

In the first round, “Fortune” beat “Mainz” with a score of 1: 0

In each of the last seven matches, “Fortune” scored

Fortuna did not lose in any of the last three matches in all tournaments – victory and two draws

Forecast

“Fortune” has seriously increased recently and already does not look as hopeless as at the end of the first round – today the Resler team is scheduled for the first ending of the season, a defeat in which will practically deprive her of a chance to save.

“Mainz” plays attacking football, due to which the defense often suffers, with a motivated “Fortune” it will be almost impossible for him to stay dry, but the guests are not particularly reliable at their gates, so it makes sense to count on goals.

We believe that there will be goals in the match. Forecast – both will score . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.60

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (+1) on “Fortune” . Such a bet can be placed for 1.55