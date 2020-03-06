Bundesliga: Paderborn v Cologne live stream

Paderborn v Cologne: forecast and bets on the Bundesliga match (March 6, 2020)

Paderborn lost the last three matches, but whether the hosts will be able to put an end to the failures on March 6 in a duel with Cologne – we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Paderborn

Paderborn continues to fight to maintain a residence permit in the Bundesliga, but with each round the chances are becoming less and less. While the team of Steffen Baumgart closes the standings with 16 points in the asset, five points behind the zone of transitional matches. The club is unlikely to be able to compete for 15th place, given nine handicap points and the inability to consistently take points.

“Paderborn” made his life much harder in the last round – as a away game he played with “Mainz”, which just holds the 15th line. Fighting, as such, did not work out – the “carnival” scored twice in the first half and eventually kept the score. This defeat was already the third in a row for Paderborn, and in general, his series without victories is already five matches.

Mamba and Killian will not play .

Cologne

“Cologne” was for a long time next door to “Paderborn” and was considered one of the main contenders for the flight, but Markus Gizdol turned the tide. At the finish of the first round, the “goats” gradually began to win and in the second part of the championship they put victories on the stream, having managed to get out of the relegation zone and move away from it to a safe distance.

While the “goats” are in 11th place with 29 points in the asset, having a gap of eight points from the zone of transitional matches, which already allows the team to look to the future with optimism. In the last round, “Cologne”, contrary to all forecasts, defeated Schalke 3-0 – for the “goats” this is the third victory in the last four matches.

They will not play Chichos , Clemens, Kessler.

Statistics

In the first round, “Cologne” beat “Paderborn” with a score of 3: 0

Paderborn did not win in the last five matches – four losses and a draw

“Cologne” won three victories in the last four matches

Forecast

Paderborn occasionally fights opponents, but the lack of class affects the results of a team that has a minimum chance of remaining in the Bundesliga. “Cologne”, in turn, splendidly holds the last matches – only “Bavaria” was able to leave the “goats” without points, all the other rivals of the Gizdol team were left with nothing, probably Paderborn will not be able to avoid this fate today.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Cologne . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.65