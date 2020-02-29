Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Bayer, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Leipzig vs Bayer: forecast and bets on the Bundesliga match (March 1, 2020)

“Leipzig” does not lose “Bayer” for three matches, but whether the “pharmacists” will be able to break the tradition of March 1 – you will find the answer in our forecast. Who will take the glasses?

Leipzig

For Leipzig this season is developing very successfully – the team of Julian Nagelsmann continues to fight for the title. So far, the “bulls” take the second place in the table, but they can climb the podium already in this round – “Bavaria” is only one point ahead. The situation is complicated by the fact that the Dortmund Borussia also has views of gold and is located at a distance of three points.

In the last round, “Leipzig” played away with “Schalke”, who has shown solid results in his field this season, but contrary to all forecasts, the fight did not work out. Five goals flew into the Schalke gate that evening, the bulls managed to keep their gates locked. Thus, “Leipzig” got a second victory in a row in the Bundesliga and remained in the champion race.

Will not play : Laimer, Orban, Kampl, Adams.

Bayer

Bayer does not bet on the championship – the main task of the “pharmacists” is to finish in the Champions League zone, and they are trying to get closer to this goal. While the team of Peter Bosch is in the fifth table, but everything can change the game with Leipzig – Borussia from Mönchengladbach is ahead only due to additional indicators.

“Bayer” has gained excellent shape recently – in the last round, he beat Augsburg 2-0, having won a third victory in a row, incidentally, he also eliminated Porto at home, having beaten his opponent 2-1 in his field. In a return match, Bayer killed the intrigue instantly – already in the 10th minute he opened an account and eventually won 3-1 in Dragau, making his way to the Europa League 1/8 finals.

Do not play Folland and Arangis.

Statistics

In none of the last three matches has Leipzig lost to Bayer – two wins and a draw

In none of the last 10 home matches in all tournaments did Leipzig lose – seven wins and two draws

In only one of the last five home matches did Leipzig score less than three goals

In only one of the last three away matches, Bayer have conceded fewer than two goals.

Forecast

“Leipzig” is in great shape and continues the pursuit of “Bavaria” – today the “bulls” are the unconditional favorites of the fight. At home, Leipzig always plays aggressive attacking football, which can be a serious problem for Bayer, whose defense regularly has problems.

In addition, the “pharmacists” had a difficult match in the Europa League this week, where they gave a lot of energy, so there is frankly little chance of success today.

We believe that guests have nothing to rely on. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on Leipzig . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.90