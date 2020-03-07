Bundesliga: Schalke 04 vs Hoffenheim Live Stream

Schalke 04 vs Hoffenheim: forecast for the Bundesliga match (March 7, 2020)

Schalke does not win eight games in a row, but whether the Pitmen will be able to interrupt this series on March 7 in the confrontation with Hoffenheim – the answer is in our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Schalke 04

Schalke is not spending his worst season, but David Wagner team will be extremely difficult to break into the Europa League . While the Pitmen are holding the sixth line, but the seventh Wolfsburg is already at a distance of one point, and Hoffenheim has the opportunity to beat Schalke from sixth place today.

In the week, the Pitmen were weak-willedly losing 0-1 to Bayern, with virtually no resistance to the favorite in the Cup.

Will not play : Kaliguri, Sana’a, Mascarell, Istanbul, Kabak.

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim is extremely unstable this season, but Alfred Schroeder’s team remains a contender for a ticket to the Europa League. At the moment, the “village” are in eighth place in the table with 34 points, losing only two points to their current rival. In the last round, “Hoffenheim” in a scandalous match lost 0: 6 “Bavaria”, extending the series without a win to four matches.

Will not play : Adamyan, Belfodil, Dabbur.

Statistics

In the last six home games, Schalke won four victories over Hoffenheim, losing only once.

Hoffenheim have not won in their last four matches – three losses and a draw

Schalke lost in only two of 12 home games this season

Forecast

Schalke is in a very difficult position – there have been no victories over eight matches and the Pitmen can fly out of the Europa League zone today. Obviously, this arrangement cannot suit the hosts, therefore, in a duel with one of the main competitors, they will clearly give all the best – in the defense, “Hoffenheim” plays terribly and defeat Schalke in strength.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Schalke . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.72