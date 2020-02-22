Bundesliga: Schalke vs Leipzig live stream, preview, prediction

Schalke vs Leipzig live stream

Schalke – Leipzig: forecast and bets on the Bundesliga match (February 22, 2020)

In the championship, Schalke only lost to Bavaria at home, but was Leipzig able to become the second offender of the Pitmen on February 22 — we prepared our forecast. How will the meeting end?

Schalke

Schalke is not burdened with European cups this season, which gives David Wagner’s team an edge over their competitors. Nevertheless, the Pitmen cannot fully take advantage of it yet – after 22 rounds they occupy only sixth place in the table. There is a gap of six points from the Champions League zone, which is not critical.

Recently, Schalke has seen a serious recession in the game – it began in the 19th round, where Bayern sent five unanswered goals to his goal. After this defeat, Schalke cannot recover – in the matches with Hertha (0: 0), Paderborn (1: 1) and Mainz, the Pitmen were able to take only three points, scoring against the net rivals only one goal.

Will not play: Kalijuri, Sana’a, Istanbul.

Approximate composition : Nyubel – Kenny, Kabak, Nastasich, Ochipka – McKenney, Mascarel, Serdar – Harit – Grigorich, Raman.

Leipzig

Leipzig relies on the championship and tries not to fall out of the championship race, which so far the team of Julian Nagelsman successfully manages to implement. While the “bulls” are second in the table and the Bavarian leader lose one point, which does not give any advantage to the German champion, but both Borussia, which also have champion ambitions, support them from below.

In the last round, “Leipzig” had no problems with “Bremen” – the “musicians” got three goals in their own goal, failing to score a single in response. Thus a series of “bulls” of four matches was interrupted without victories. Leipzig managed to develop success in the Champions League – in London, thanks to a goal by Timo Werner, Tottenham were defeated from the penalty spot.

Will not play: Adams, Kampl, Orban, Konate.

Approximate composition : Gulachi – Klostermann, Upamekano, Halstenberg – Mukiele, Sabitzer, Laimer, Angelino – Nkunku, Werner – Chic.

Statistics

Schalke did not win in any of the last five matches – defeat and four draws

In the last four matches of the championship Schalke scored only one goal

In 11 away matches of the championship Leipzig scored 21 points – this is the second best result of the Bundesliga after Bayern

Forecast

Schalke has recently been in a serious crisis – the Pitmen do not see victories over five matches. Despite the fact that the Wagner team rarely loses at home, today Leipzig has a great chance to get hold of the opponent’s problems and get some points – weaker than now, Schalke has not been this season.

The “Bulls” again felt for their game and are in excellent shape, they can fully cope with the crisis “Schalke”.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast is the victory of Leipzig . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.85