Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Arminia live streaming free

Stuttgart vs Arminia. Forecast (CF. 2.19) for the match of the German Championship (March 9, 2020)

We present the forecast for the central match of the 25th round of the second Bundesliga, in which on March 9 Stuttgart receives Arminia. Will the owners be able to replace the unexpected leader? – the answer in our match.

Stuttgart

More recently, “Stuttgart ” was considered one of the most stable Bundesliga clubs, but like a bolt from the blue was the result of the team last season. Not long “ car manufacturers” got used to the realities of the Bundes2 and now the “ red and white ” are fighting for a ticket to the elite division of the German championship.

After 24 rounds, the Swabians won 13 wins and 44 points, which brought them the third position, and if successful in today’s game, the hosts will come in second place. The last duel brought the wards Pellegrino Matarazzo away defeat from Greuther Furth (0: 2).

Arminia

“ Arminia ” unexpectedly took the lead in the current season and after 24 rounds managed to get 14 wins and eight draws, this brought the team 50 points, which is six more than the nearest pursuers. The series of victories of the team from Bielefeld is four games in a row, and in the last match “ Die Arminen ” managed to beat “Vechen” (1: 0), for which we made a prediction.

The main goalscorer of the team and the entire league today is Clos (16 goals).

Statistics

Stuttgart have won seven home games in a row

Stuttgart scored an average of 2.95 goals in recent games

“Arminia” lost 1 of their last 10 matches

The last full-time duel ended in a victory for Stuttgart (1-0)

Forecast

This match can be recommended for viewing – the audience will see a real football performance and the battle for access to the Bundesliga. In our opinion, today we will have a repeat of the first match, but our “Stuttgart ” will not leave the field without at least two goals scored.

Our forecast – “Stuttgart” will not lose + total more (2.5) and put on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.19