Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Union vs Wolfsburg: forecast for the Bundesliga match (March 1, 2020)

“Wolfsburg” does not lose in seven games in a row, but is it possible for the “Union” to interrupt this series on March 1 – we prepared our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Union Berlin

Union is still able to exceed the most daring expectations of the fans – despite all the predictions, the team of Urs Fisher is not currently a contender for the relegation. For the 24th round, the “iron” fit in at 10th place in the table with 29 points in the asset, having a gap of eight points from the zone of transitional matches.

Theoretically, the “Union” may still be included in the race for the Europa League – the sixth “Schalke” has seven points more, but it’s unlikely to bet on European cups.

Will not play : Gogia, Mees.

Wolfsburg

“Wolfsburg” has an unstable season, but Oliver Glasner’s team is a contender for European competitions. At the moment, the “wolves” are in seventh place in the table with 34 points, “Schalke” is two points ahead, nine points are missing from the Champions League zone. In the final round, the Wolves defeated the Mainz 4-0, extending the series without defeats in the Bundesliga to four matches.

On Thursday, “Wolfsburg” registered for the Europa League 1/8 finals, defeating Malmo 3-0 away – now Donetsk Shakhtar is waiting for him.

Will not play : Pogranchich, William, Camacho.

Statistics

Union won three wins in their last four matches

In the last five away matches of the Bundesliga, “Wolfsburg” suffered three defeats

Six of the available nine victories, “Union” got in their native walls

Forecast

Union has been showing excellent football lately – in the last four matches, he won three times, and in a lost match with Bayer, Fisher’s team did not look like an outsider. The Union will definitely fight for all three points in its field – the “iron” ones use aggressive pressure and leave the opponent a minimum of space, in such a situation the not-so-stable “Wolfsburg” can even flinch.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Union . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.97