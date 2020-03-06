Bundesliga: VfL Osnabrück vs Wehen Wiesbaden live streaming free

Osnabruck vs Vehen. Forecast (kf. 2.00) for the match of the German championship (March 6, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the second league match in Germany, in which on March 6 Osnabruck takes Vehen. Who will prevail? – the answer is in this material.

VfL Osnabrück

The champion of the third league of the past season got comfortable in the Bundes2 and after 24 rounds got seven victories and eight world wins, the same as the second pair of today’s game and is located on the 11th line. In 2020, the game with the “ purple-white ” frankly did not go well, and the hosts celebrated their last success on December 15.

The assets of Osnabruck for the last six matches are only three points and a major defeat from St. Pauli in the game on March 1.

Vehen

” Vehen ” accidentally left in Bundes2 and unable to adapt to the league. After 24 rounds, the ” red-black ” won five victories and gained 22 points, which is five less than in the safe zone.

For four rounds, the team from Wiesbaden was able to please the fans with only a draw against Greater Fürth (1: 1), and lost the remaining fights, losing in the last duel of Arminia (0: 1), for which we made a prediction.

Statistics

Osnabruck did not win four home games in a row

Vehen lost two away matches in a row

The last two full-time matches won “Vechen”

The last full-time match ended with a victory for Wiesbaden (2: 0)

Forecast

” Vehen ” is preparing to return to the third league, but the ” Osnabrück ” still can not move away from hibernation. We assume that the hosts will be able to interrupt a series of failures and gain an important tournament victory, for which we propose to play a bet.

Our forecast is the victory of Osnabruck, and we bet on it through BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 2.00