Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Mainz live streaming free

Wolfsburg – Mainz: forecast for the Bundesliga match (February 23, 2020)

“Wolfsburg” does not lose in three games in a row, but is it possible for “Mainz” to interrupt this series on February 23 – the answer is in our forecast. Three points for the owners?

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg is having an unsuccessful season and is outside the European competition zone, which Oliver Glasner’s team certainly relied on. While the “wolves” are in ninth place in the table with 31 points in the asset, behind the sixth “Schalke” by five points. However, “Wolfsburg” has not yet turned off the fight – having beaten 3: 2 “Hoffenheim” in the last round, he extended the series without defeats to three matches.

Will not play : Arnold, Pogranchich.

Mainz

“Mainz” , in turn, fails the season – the team of Akim Bayerlorzer is starting at the start of the 23rd round in 15th place in the table. “Carnivals” are only five points away from the transitional match zone, which oblige the team to add in the very near future.

In the last round, “Mainz” managed to snatch a goalless draw from “Schalke”, so he did not lose in a second match in a row.

Bell will not play.



Statistics

Wolfsburg have won the last two matches against Mainz

In none of the last six home matches have Wolfsburg lost to Mainz – three wins and three draws

In none of the last four matches in all tournaments did Wolfsburg lose – three wins and a draw

Forecast

“Wolfsburg” obviously today will not have enough freshness – the “wolves” a few days ago had a tough match with the “Malmö” in the Europa League, in which they won 2-1, but next Thursday they will leave for Sweden. However, this circumstance is unlikely to greatly increase the chances of Mainz to succeed – the “wolves” have an advantage in the class and are in excellent shape, they can take their three points.

We believe that the guests have no chance. Forecast – the victory of Wolfsburg . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.87