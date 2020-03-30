Burger King: you can now make your own Whopper at home !

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Burger King: vous pouvez désormais faire vos propres Whopper chez vous !

Burger King: vous pouvez désormais faire vos propres Whopper chez vous !

Share on Facebook

During the confinement period, Burger King can’t open his restaurants to the public. The fast-food gives his recipe for the Whopper !

The fast-food Burger King reveals the recipe for his sandwich Whopper to make it to the house ! He wants to still please his fans in spite of the health crisis. MCE tells you more !

The confinement period is difficult for everyone ! But not always for the same reasons ! In fact, some regret to stay locked up because they can no longer go to the gym. As Tibo Inshape !

Others because they can no longer work and bored throughout the day. Or because they can no longer find their friends. But these are not the only explanations !

In fact, several readers reveal why the containment of the bugging. They can no longer enjoy their favourite menu fast-food Burger King. They are sick and tired of having to cook every time !

Then, Burger King thinks of everything ! Even if they are going to have to cook, fast food, offers to her fans to make their delicious Whooper swan during this quarantine ! Yum !

Burger King: vous pouvez désormais faire vos propres Whopper chez vous !

Burger King: vous pouvez désormais faire vos propres Whopper chez vous !

Burger King – you can now make your own Whopper at home

Burger King reveals a recipe

Thus, Burger King reveals the recipe if wonderful of their sandwich Whooper swan. And the ingredients are not so many that it ! The fast-food explain to you.

First, it takes the bread to burger Harry s. Logic, isn’t it ? But imust also beef steaks Charal, the Heinz tomato ketchup, mayonnaise Leseur as well as pickles.

But that’s not all ! For a burger more than greedy, you must also add onions, tomatoes and salad ! In any case, this recipe gives us already hungry at MCE !

And we must believe that customers of Burger King on Twitter salivating already ! In fact, internet users do not cease to thank the restaurant for having given the recipe for the Whopper.

Moreover, many tweets to follow their recipe to the letter ! And they are many to take a picture of their burger made in-house for publishing on the web, while waiting to regain the original !

But there are also jealous ! Yes, the love of the burger, the Steakhouse also want the recipe. The fast-food will it make them happy to them too ?

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article