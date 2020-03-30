Burger King: you can now make your own Whopper at home !

Share on Facebook

During the confinement period, Burger King can’t open his restaurants to the public. The fast-food gives his recipe for the Whopper !

The fast-food Burger King reveals the recipe for his sandwich Whopper to make it to the house ! He wants to still please his fans in spite of the health crisis. MCE tells you more !

The confinement period is difficult for everyone ! But not always for the same reasons ! In fact, some regret to stay locked up because they can no longer go to the gym. As Tibo Inshape !

Others because they can no longer work and bored throughout the day. Or because they can no longer find their friends. But these are not the only explanations !

In fact, several readers reveal why the containment of the bugging. They can no longer enjoy their favourite menu fast-food Burger King. They are sick and tired of having to cook every time !

Then, Burger King thinks of everything ! Even if they are going to have to cook, fast food, offers to her fans to make their delicious Whooper swan during this quarantine ! Yum !

Burger King reveals a recipe

Thus, Burger King reveals the recipe if wonderful of their sandwich Whooper swan. And the ingredients are not so many that it ! The fast-food explain to you.

First, it takes the bread to burger Harry s. Logic, isn’t it ? But imust also beef steaks Charal, the Heinz tomato ketchup, mayonnaise Leseur as well as pickles.

But that’s not all ! For a burger more than greedy, you must also add onions, tomatoes and salad ! In any case, this recipe gives us already hungry at MCE !

And we must believe that customers of Burger King on Twitter salivating already ! In fact, internet users do not cease to thank the restaurant for having given the recipe for the Whopper.

Moreover, many tweets to follow their recipe to the letter ! And they are many to take a picture of their burger made in-house for publishing on the web, while waiting to regain the original !

But there are also jealous ! Yes, the love of the burger, the Steakhouse also want the recipe. The fast-food will it make them happy to them too ?