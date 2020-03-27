Burundi League: Inter Star vs Ngozi City Live Stream

Inter Star vs Ngozi City. Forecast for the championship of Burundi (March 27, 2020)

In the 27th round of the championship of Burundi, Inter Star and Ngozi City will meet on March 27. The guests won the last meeting in person. Will the home team be able to avenge the last match?

Inter Star

Inter City started the season poorly, which led it to the middle of the standings. The team takes the ninth line with 34 points in the piggy bank. She can not catch her game, and therefore quite a lot of draw games. The past five games have proved this to us. The club was able to win one victory, draw three times and fail one time.

He distinguished himself in the match against LLB-S4A (2: 1).

Ngozi City

“Ngozi City” showed a good game last year, and in the League he took eighth line with 37 points scored. Now the team performs terribly, and it lost a lot of matches. At the moment, the club occupies the 15th line with 21 points in the asset. He is in the departure zone, but most likely he will not be able to get out of it. If only a miracle happened and LLB-S4A would lose all the remaining matches.

The past five games have been mixed. “Yellow” won two victories, played a draw once and suffered a double defeat. They distinguished themselves in matches against Vital O (1-0) and against LLB-S4A (1-0).

Statistics

Inter Star lost one of five matches.

Ngozi City won two out of five meetings.

Ngozi City won one of its last five away games.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the hosts are obvious favorites, although they haven’t been in the best shape lately, the team can even show beautiful football at such a time. The guests are terrible this season, they still need to gain condition, and at the moment the class is lower than the opponent.

Our forecast is the victory of Inter for 1.90 in BC Fonbet.