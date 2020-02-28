Buttocks Dasha Astafyeva blew up Instagram (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Ягодицы Даши Астафьевой взорвали Instagram (фото)

Well-known Ukrainian model and singer Dasha Astafieva, who recently showed a naked picture delighted her fans in Instagram the perfect buttocks.

Astafiev showed several photos, which shows a slender figure, but attention of users of social networks was drawn to that part of the body.

“Well, what a beauty”, “Wow, what a nut noble”, “this is cheek”, “can’t help myself: Well‼ this As good”, “Buns”, write the commentators.

They are also interested in what exercises help Dasha to keep yourself in great shape.

So Astafieva had not revealed the secret, offer you the advice of other stars, the fifth point which look “all five.” Recently, Nastya Kamensky showed how the shakes buttocks.

And secrets shared by the coach 50-year-old beauty, J. Lo.

