Buy weapons and go skiing: in the United States and other countries of the world spend their quarantine

Coronavirus has captured virtually the entire world. New frightening information about the number infected appears like reports from the front. The network posted a terrifying video shot in the city of Bergamo located in the Italian region Lombardy. In this town of 4,300 infected. Video a convoy of military vehicles in the night carrying coffins with the dead in another town, as the local cemetery for them it was not.

In many countries imposed a complete quarantine. That is, it is recommended that people without special need on street not to leave. But each country in its own way respond to the pandemic. “FACTS” talked to the inhabitants of the United States, Germany, Finland and Lebanon, to see how they survive the quarantine.

USA: “who’s got the ammo, do not stay hungry”

— Information about cases and deaths in the United States is changing every minute, said the “fact” volunteer Svetlana Magill, living in the resort town of Myrtle beach (South Carolina). — Now, while talking to you, watching the news. Just reported about eight and a half thousand infected, and twenty minutes later the figure rose to 8 690. Dead at the moment -148 (the conversation took place on March 18. — Ed.). One day only, March 18, in new York the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased to 1 200 people. But I told Donald trump: sit at home, do not go out unnecessarily on the street. Promised compensation to each family — 2 thousand dollars to pay for forced quarantine. So no. We especially young people reckless. Worldwide pandemic, and they walk to the shops, hanging out.

I am watching the news about Ukraine and want to say that I approve of the President Zelensky that closed and restricted transport in urban transport. In the US this should come. But you need to act more harshly, as, for example, in the Czech Republic in the city without masks and gloves — a fine of 130 thousand dollars or a prison.

Watching the situation with the pandemic coronavirus around the world. Look, China is very quickly dealt with the virus. They now have almost no new infections, open borders. Why? Because they have prison for violating the state of emergency. Those who walked around in the streets without face masks, the police were caught and brutally beaten. But the power and provide their citizens with food, masks. And doctors promptly provided medical care.

— Do you think that in the United States also have to act tougher?

Yes. I believe that we need to announce a full quarantine. At us schools closed until March 16. Students translate into distance learning. However, children can still come to school to get a traditional lunch. In the United States is sacred.

Maybe a little late, but in the States now across the country are closed companies, which can afford to work remotely. Places of entertainment are closed. The restaurants are only open for a meal. In some cities declare a curfew from ten at night until five in the morning.

Pandemic dictates new fashions. Now the people at the meeting on the street don’t kiss and shake hands. They greet elbows.

By the way, in the States people now are obsessed with cleanliness. Carry a spray antiseptic and constantly wash their hands.

— How is the situation in stores with Essentials?

— Toilet paper and personal hygiene products are bought. But the shelves they don’t disappear. In the United States now a very large demand for weapons and ammunition. People line up in long queues, as expected, following a distance — at a distance of one meter from each other to buy a pistol or shotgun. We have a joke: “who’s got the ammo, do not stay hungry”. The neighbor says in all seriousness: “Soon all to go to a full quarantine and forbidden to leave the house. Many will lose their jobs. Start looting. People will attack each other. I have to protect my family”.

— Panic among the population there?

— People are all different. Someone freaks out, someone continues to live his life as if nothing is happening. Here, for example, Florida residents have become accustomed to such disasters. Every year they prepare for hurricane season: buy things of first necessity, water bottles…

In addition, Americans don’t forget about their Pets. Seen on TV, as one man told me that they bought diapers for my dog, so she could go to the toilet at home and not infected.

Foreign students in a panic. Don’t know what to do. They were evicted from their dorms and sent home. But in many countries where they came to us, the situation of coronavirus is even worse. The universities are closed. Losing profits.

In General, there is uncertainty. Few believe that in a few weeks, the pandemic will be over and everything will return to normal life. President trump said that the fight against the virus can only by the end of August.

— People help each other?

— Of course. Especially help seniors. Volunteers bring them from the stores purchase.

By the way, most of the churches appealed to the faithful with a request not to come to the service. This is especially true of older parishioners. For them, social networks will be organized online translation services. And for those who still come to Church, near the icons are antiseptics.

— How easy in the United States to be tested for the coronavirus?

— It can be done without leaving the car. Approaching the point and just open the window. Doctors in protective suits in a short time will take all the necessary tests.

We have military bases now being converted by the hospitals. Almost ready two ship-hospital for patients with coronavirus. There are a thousand beds and 12 rooms for operations!

Germany: “it is Terrible to infect the elderly. Youth is not afraid of the coronavirus”

— Many people in Germany now sit at home, said in an interview with “FACTS,” a resident of the city of Krefeld Julia Binika. — The state institutions do not accept visitors. All consultations and services only on the phone or by mail.

— In Krefeld, about 250 thousand people. A lot of you sick?

— We have 36 people with a confirmed diagnosis. In General as far as I know, in Germany from the coronavirus died 12 people. Moreover, among citizens, panic is not observed. I, at least, not encountered it. The only thing that reminds of the pandemic — the store shelves are empty, which was pasta and toilet paper.

In protective masks in our town have not seen a single person. And I also didn’t buy the masks. Just don’t see the point.

My husband and I try to go for a walk in the evening, at seven o’clock. By the time the streets of our deserted town. There are almost no people.

— The movement of municipal transport is not restricted?

— Buses run on a normal routine. The only innovation: if earlier it was possible to buy a ticket at the entrance to the transport driver, now the only entrance pass. Although local authorities suggest the buses to use only in case of emergency. I have my husband too I do not advise to travel by public transport. Fortunately we live close to his work. Let on foot goes. So reliable.

Actually, in Germany I have the impression that young people are not afraid to get infected. Among people of my generation — those who are yet thirty, going around saying: “it is Terrible not to get sick and infect the elderly.” The youth of the immune system will be stronger. And for pensioners survive.

Finland: “If you have “only” fever, “soon” won’t come”

In Finland is now introduced emergency situation. Closed borders with neighboring countries, but kindergartens continue to work, — told “FACTS” musician of the orchestra Maxim Filatov staying in Lappeenranta. — The country introduced a limit: more than ten people at a time on the street to gather not be.

Cancel also and trains across the country. But not all. Helsinki message is. Ships and buses canceled. However, if you pre-bought tickets and your flight is cancelled, the money will not be returned. Can offer just postpone the trip.

— Quarantine in Finland is not yet officially announced. What is the reaction from the citizens? There is a panic?

— It all happened very quickly. Last Thursday, 12 March, Finland was still living a normal life. And already on March 13 imposed a state of emergency provisions. Panic there is only small businesses. They fear that they will soon have to close. Here today I had lunch in a small restaurant, so the owner complained to me that very few visitors.

And in the stores? The shelves are not empty?

Disinfectants dismantled very quickly. Just a couple of days. I don’t remember that that in stores and pharmacies on the shelves was not disinfectants. In addition, sweep toilet paper and frozen foods. While the sausage is somehow reluctant to buy.

What a strange situation was created in medicine. The impression is that the doctors became less. And turn in medical offices has increased significantly.

The EMTs refuse to come to the call if you have “only” a slight malaise and a little fever. They say: call me when it gets bad.

— Well, take the test for the coronavirus easy?

— Can be taken only in the capital Helsinki. This procedure is not free — 190 euros. But they say that if the situation with the infected will get worse, then checked for the virus can be in other cities.

Maxim Filatov now without work. His band’s not playing anywhere. The concerts were canceled. To leave the country impossible. Husband Maxim with her older daughter went to Russia for paperwork and there stuck. Mother-in-law with two children can not leave Latvia. How long will it take to get the family reunited, no one knows.

Lebanon: “the First day of quarantine noted the massive hike on a mountain resort”

In Lebanon, about 100 cases of infection with coronavirus, says photographer Olga Shab. — Three people died. The country introduced a full quarantine. That is, without special need on street not to leave. And if they go out, should be in a protective mask and gloves. All activities are canceled, the police kick people out of the offices.

Interestingly, the government appealed to the people asking to chip in to fight the coronavirus. And this despite the fact that the country defaulted and unemployment. And yet people do not give out Bank deposits in full. All strictly limited.

— How you can be tested for coronavirus?

— Analyses are paid. To check for the presence of virus, you need to shell out 100-200 dollars.

— How people react to a pandemic coronavirus?

— First information about the deadly virus here not take seriously. At the beginning of the quarantine, when the first week closed schools, people went EN masse to a mountain resort to ski. At the resort, where my husband works, it was five to six thousand tourists every day.

— Before it is too late? Or thought that in the mountains safer?

— No. Just telling you, people perceive quarantine as a sudden vacation and the additional vacation. All restaurants and cafes were full, until they shut down the government.

— And now what is the situation at the resort?

— Police are on patrol. All guests to the promenade kicked out and sent home. The resort closed after the journalists made a reportage about the huge number of tourists during a pandemic. My husband lost his job.

— The border is also closed?

— Yes, Lebanon after the start of the quarantine closed to foreigners. Flights canceled. But the fact is that before the start of the quarantine in Lebanon came a large number of Iranians. They say many of them found a virus.

What about public transport?

— Public transportation system here. There are buses that ply the main highway from North to South. But they go mostly Syrians, Bangladeshis, Ethiopians, foreign workers and students who have no cars. The rest move on their own cars.

By the way, in Beirut, the Lebanese capital is one supermarket chain took the decision that from eight to nine in the morning will cater exclusively to pregnant women, so they wouldn’t have to contact with a large number of people, among whom can be infected.

.

“FACTS” also informed who in the first place is at risk and may be more likely to be infected with the coronavirus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter