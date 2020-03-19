C wine and dancing: Anastasia Ivlieva funny network funny video about the quarantine (video)

Leading “eagle and Tails”, a well-known blogger Nastia Ivlieva, ridiculed earlier owners of long nails, amused network the new video on the current topic. She showed how fun spends time in quarantine, dancing and drinking wine. Nastya has published on his page in Instagram the video, which is dancing in the original mask under the track by rapper Cardi B, previous emotional speech about the coronavirus. Her cries of “Coronavirus! That shit is real” added to the music and bits. The track rapidly became a popular hit in the iTunes charts.

“Looks like my quarantine. I’m quarantined bitch. Tag a friend and let’s satahem under the video Cardi B”, signed Ivlieva video that has already garnered over 8 million views.

View this post in Instagram Publication IVLEVA from NASTYA (@_agentgirl_) 18 Mar 2020 at 4:56 PDT

Liliya Rebrik isolated with his family in the country.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter