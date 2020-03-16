CA Agropecuario Vs Barracas Central live streaming free for the Argentine Primera División

Agropecuario Vs Barracas Central. Forecast for the match of the championship of Argentina (March 16, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match “Agropecuario” – “Barracas Central”, which will be held on March 17. The home team needs to score three points to rise higher. Will they be able to win the coveted three points?

Agropecuario

“Agropecuario” looked uncertain at the beginning of the season, but now he took up his head and began to correct his mistakes and this is already paying off. The club is currently in group A located on the ninth line with 26 points in the asset. The last five matches for the “red-green” were vague. They were able to distinguish themselves in matches against Alvarado (1-0) and Atletico Miter (2-0), they also played a draw once and were defeated twice.

Martin Komachhi is in the top 10 league scorers, he has eight goals scored.

Barracas Central

The Barracas Central is in terrible shape now. The team began to lose too much lately, and at the beginning of the season showed great promise. At the moment, the club in group A is located in 14th place with 21 points in the piggy bank.

In the past five meetings, Christian Aldirik’s team upset their fans by losing three times, tied once and won only one victory. Namely, he distinguished himself in the match against San Martin San Juan (2: 0).

Fernando Valenzuela is the team’s top scorer, he has four goals scored.

Statistics

Agropecuario won two out of five matches.

Barracas Central won the last meeting in person.

Barracas Central lost three out of five games.

Forecast

Agropecuario plays unclear, but he is in good shape compared to his rivals. Guests perform poorly, they are unlikely to show resistance. In the upcoming meeting, we will most likely see the hosts win, and often they win in the “dry”.

Our forecast is a double chance of “Agropecuario” + total less than (2.5) in BC 1x Bet for 1.80.