Andrei Taran said that in the current year for military service in the AFU, and other formations planned to call 16 460 people. At the moment of the military has already sent 9 465 people, which amounted to 57.5% of the planned volume of the spring draft, which ended July 31. He said this in Parliament during hour of questions to the government.

The Minister of defence of Ukraine told that the total number drafted in the 2020 should be 16460 man:

the APU — 9000,

the National guard — 5460,

in gpsu — 1300,

in the Public special service of transport 700.

He also added that today military commissariats have already sent for the acquisition of AFU and other military formations 9 465 people, it is made up more than half (57,5%) of the total plan, the APU was sent 4780 people.

Taran added that because of the epidemic COVID-19 and the restrictive measures called spring of the current year takes place in rather unusual conditions.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: the third day has revealed more than 800 new cases COVID-19

After the appropriate decree of the President and the government appeal moved to may-July, based on this spring campaign at the call will end on July 31.

The Ministry of defense together with the Ministry of education clarified the order of conscription for military service of citizens who graduated from an undergraduate program and wish to learn in graduate school. In chastnosti the military and related bodies were recommended to provide a delay until 1 October for citizens who will pass the entrance exam to graduate school. The appearance of confusion about the issue, the Minister encourages calling the hotline of the Ministry of defence and assured that each case will be considered on an individual basis.

The Minister of defence has noticed that prisovice the age of 18-19 can be prizvany for military service only on their own, which is confirmed by a personal statement.

Earlier it was reported that on July 17 in Ukraine ends the main session of EIT 2020, Ukrainian students pass the final test in chemistry. An additional session will be held from 24 July to 10 August.

It was also reported that on July 16 the armed forces of the Russian Federation 13 times violated the ceasefire. As a result of enemy shelling, three of our defenders were injured, another warrior — combat injury.

korrespondent.net