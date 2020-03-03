“Call of the wild” can bring the Studio big losses

Adventure movie “call of the wild” with Harrison Ford are unable to Express themselves in theaters, and now Disney bought Fox, facing serious losses.

The film has already started two weeks ago and in that time managed to collect only a modest 79 million dollars in world hire. Production budget of the film was 125 million, so to pay off, she will need to earn 250 to 275 million

In this regard, experts believe that the “call of the wild” will bring the Studio a loss of $ 50 million. Fortunately, production was also involved in the company TSG, which will help to reduce losses for Disney.

Recall that the plot of the film is a well-known novel by Jack London. He talks about the difficult journey of a man and a dog named Tank.