Called “boyfriend” and made a Declaration of love: the 33-year-old teacher seduced 14-year-old…

It turns out that pernicious passion for minors have not only honored the "teacher of the year" in Russia but "ordinary" American teachers.

This is evidenced by the scandal that erupted last week in Chicago: on Tuesday appeared before the court 33-year-old Sarah Damian, who previously worked at Alessandro Volta Elementary School, writes the newspaper Metro.

A former special education teacher charged with criminal sexual offences against a 14-year-old boy.

The incident occurred in 2019. The teacher invited the pupil to his home, and before abuse gave baby marmalade with cannabis.

According to the Prosecutor of Illinois, Damian told the victim that she likes him, called “boyfriend” and offered to meet, although the teenager and expressed concern about their age difference.

Only after Damian spoke about the “lover” in secret to her friend, she went to the police, after which the teacher was dismissed from school.

Police launched an investigation, and last Monday Damian was arrested.

This news came as a shock to parents, teachers and students of the school who had no idea why a talented teacher suddenly stopped coming to school.



