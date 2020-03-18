Called coffee, which prolongs the life

Two cups of coffee without sugar protects the body’s nervous system from inflammation, which allows you to live longer.

To such conclusion the American scientists who have studied the positive effects of coffee reports “MK.ru”.

Scientists have studied about 40 special studies to include information on their experiences over 4 million participants, and analyzed the causes of more than 450 thousand human deaths.

Also two cups of coffee may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The study showed that caffeine specifically affects the neurotransmitter adenosine, and it helps the nervous system of human body to defend itself.

In addition, the researchers found a pattern among those who drank coffee less than 20 years. These people the death rate was lower than that of the opposers of coffee.

