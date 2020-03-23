Called increase the risk of fatal outcome from coronavirus disease

Doctors from Italy called disease that increases the risk of death when infected with coronavirus. A report was published on the portal Simit.org.

So, a special danger is posed by problems with the cardiovascular system, because of which the risk of death when infected by the infection is increased by 10.5 percent.

Also at risk are people who suffer from diabetes. In this case, the risk of fatality is higher at 7.3 percent. The risk for people with chronic respiratory diseases is higher by 6.5% with high pressure by 6 percent, from cancer — by 5.6 percent.