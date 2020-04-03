Called the duration of the positive effect of the diets

The positive effect of most diets is six months. This is stated in a study published in the British Medical journal.

The doctors concluded that the positive effect from the larger number of studies of the diet lasts not more than six months, after 12 months the indicators of the body can revert to their previous values. Scientific work was based on the analysis of more than 120 random studies 21 942 patients, whose average age was 49 years. Observed followed popular diets, including alternative.

New programs for weight loss compared with the classical diet, which is based on the consumption of food with low content of carbohydrates and fats leads to moderate weight loss and blood pressure after six months. The researchers found that a large part of the diet lose its effectiveness after 12 months. The most effective results (pressure drop, the loss of 4-5 kg of weight) was recorded at sixth month of the diet.

The article says that you can say with reasonable certainty that most of the new diets are not effective in the long term. The differences between them in terms of benefit is so small that tracking the health of the people can choose any.