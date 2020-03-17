Came dubbed trailer for the animated Comedy Factory of dreams

By Maria Batterbury

Вышел дублированный трейлер анимационной комедии Фабрика снов

Out official trailer of animated Comedy “Factory of dreams”, which was made by Kim Hagen Jensen.

This is an incredible story about the little girl Minna. Once in her life there is a half-sister Jenny, and their relationships don’t work out. But once mine discovers his unusual ability to create and control the dreams of other people. Including sleep half sister. And all is good, but Jenny was unable to Wake up, so Minnie will have to go into the world of dreams to save her.

About the release date have not yet been reported.

Recall, the secret of Waititi take for Netflix to two animated series based on the book “Charlie and the chocolate factory”.

