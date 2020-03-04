Came to the aid of man: the crows pecked horned poisonous snake (video)

Visitors to the Kruger National Park in South Africa frequently witness awesome scenes from the life of wild animals in Africa.

Recently one of them managed to capture unique footage involving a rather rare bird — Kaffir (or southern horned crow), writes national geographic.

It is the largest members of the family of hornbills; their length reaches 90-129 see the Adults have black plumage and bright red patches of skin on the head and neck; young birds are lighter colored.

In the wild these birds live in groups of 5 to 10 individuals consisting of a dominant adult pair and their male offspring.

According to the author of the video, Kaffir horned crows often come to the aid of people who come to the Park for a tour: they proudly strode through the grass, looking for prey, “cleansing” thus the area from the dinning vipers, which are widely distributed in Africa and kill there more people than any other snake

The video shows how one of the horned ravens manages to grab the rustling Viper, for some time he carries it in his beak, and then swallows it whole.

The publication explains that noisy gadyuka — thick snake with a broad and flat head, the length of an average of about a meter, Most of the time they spend motionless on the ground, camouflaged in dry grass, shrubs, or dig in the sand; to ignore them is very difficult. Disturbed snake lightning shot forward and bites with sharp teeth thin skin. The bite causes a burning pain, then appear on the skin bloody bubbles, necrosis starts, it may be fatal.

Crows-heroes fearlessly grab these vipers, not fearing their poison: birds keep amphibians thus, to avoid contact with teeth and poison.

Kaffir Raven is the only real predator among hornbills. The basis of its food are arthropods, but they are able to catch frogs, lizards, turtles, rodents, even squirrels, young hares and mongooses.

This species is listed in the International Red Book with status “vulnerable”. The main premise — the destruction of the habitat of these birds, combined with their slow reproduction.

