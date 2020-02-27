Came Ukrainian movie trailer the Hunt, which was postponed after the mass shootings

In the Internet appeared the official trailer of the movie “the Hunt” (The Hunt), which was launched in September last year, but was cancelled after the mass shootings in the United States.

In the story the company of billionaires kidnaps 12 ordinary people to hunt them in areas remote from civilization lands. But one of the kidnapped girls – Crystal – takes things into her own hands and starts killing hunters.

The film starred Emma Roberts, Hilary swank, Ethan Suply, Betty Gilpin, and others.

Directed by Craig Zobel (“Z – Zechariah means”), and the script was written by the authors of the TV series “lost” and “Maniac.”

In Ukrainian, the film will be released April 23, 2020.

