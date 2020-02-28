Came Ukrainian trailer for the family animated film the Miracle chicken

In the network appeared the official Ukrainian trailer for the animated film “Miracle chicken”.

The Director made Eduardo Gandell and Victor Monigote.

Tour – a fun hen with incredible superpowers. She knows how to talk and sing. Tour lives on a farm with her grandmother Isabel, with whom they love to sing their favorite songs. But once grandma is taken to the city hospital. So sad the tour that departs on a journey to go visit her. In animated stories, the audience will be able to plunge into amazing adventures of an unusual chicken.

In the Ukrainian car cartoon will be released on April 23, 2020.

As previously reported, Netflix has revealed the first trailer for the animated series “transformers: War for Cybertron”.