Came Ukrainian trailer of the cartoon’s from the creators of Gravity falls

In the network appeared the first official trailer of the animated film Studio Sony “connected” (Connected, Pdclean – Ukr.).

The Director of the film acts as screenwriter of “Gravity falls” Michael Rianda, and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who worked on “spider-Man: Through the universe”.

The plot of the Comedy will be an ordinary family that decides to go on a trip. However, they experienced a massive rise of the machines. Electronic devices from around the world will join forces and try to destroy all of humanity. The main characters have to gather the courage to confront angry robots.

The premiere of the cartoon in Ukraine scheduled for October 22, 2020.

As previously reported, published the first Ukrainian trailer cartoon about wrestling “League of monsters”.