Came under the knife: Angelina Jolie told about operations that have recently had her daughter

Crushed by the behavior of ex-husband brad pitt Hollywood star Angelina Jolie decided to talk about the challenges faced by she and her daughters 15-year-old Zachary and 13-year-old Shiloh in recent months.

His confession 44-year-old actress posted a candid column for the publication Time, writes KP.

While Jolie said that before disclosing the information, consulted with children as respects their privacy.

According to Jolie, about two months she spent by the bed Zahara. But she sighed, as under the surgeon’s knife got younger Shiloh.

Celebrity said that the sisters so tenderly cared about each other that, at times, she was breathless from it.

“I’ve seen my girls so easily to each other inferior and not put myself first. I felt joy in the fact that they love each other. They understand that the fight against health problems and to fight for survival and recovery is something to be proud of, “—said Angie.

She stressed that the youngest daughter chose nursing for my sister. Also the star added that he had seen all of the fears heiresses.

“We all know that in life there are moments when nobody can help us, and all we can do is close my eyes and breathe. And as soon as we get to take the next step or breath through the pain, we calm down. And continue to live further”, — said the actress.

The Hollywood star was assured that all the challenges have only strengthened their family. “I saw how the younger watched over the nurses, assisted them, and then they did the procedure themselves”, — told the artist.

As you know, Angelina Jolie is raising six children: 18-year-old Maddox, a 16-year-old pax, 15-year-old male, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old Vivienne and Knox. The first three are her adopted children and Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, she gave birth to actor brad pitt. Jolie and pitt have been together six years. The actors met on the set of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. In 2006 they had a daughter Shiloh, and in 2014 they got married in France. The celebrity marriage lasted only two years. In 2016, Angie filed for divorce. The court took them 12 APR 2019. Six children live with her mother.

