Campeonato Goiano: Goias vs Atletico Goianiense live streaming free

Goias vs Atletico Goianiense. Forecast (cf. 2.37) for the match of the Brazilian championship (March 19, 2020)

We present our forecast for the match of the Goiano championship, in which on March 19 the best teams of the state meet – Goias and Atletico Goianiense. What to expect from this duel? – the answer is in our material.

Goias

The 28-time Goias State Champion is one of the state’s most titled clubs and a finalist for the South American Club. Last season , Goias became the 10th team of Serie A, and in the state championship wards Neya Franco managed to get 19 points after 10 rounds and took second place.

The parrots have five wins and four draws, while the team has the best attack rate in the group – 15 goals. In the last two matches, the “green and white ” won, beating March 15 “Aparecense” (2: 1).

Atletico Goianiense

Atletico Goianiense is one of the three most powerful teams in the state and a 14-time champion of Goiania. Last season, the team performed in Serie B, where they were able to take fourth position, which brought the “ dragons ” a ticket to Serie A.

In the Goiano championship, “ black and red ” are the first in Group A, and the guests have seven victories and two world victories, with the best defense of the state – three goals conceded. In the last duel, the wards of Cristovan Borges outplayed Gremio Anapolis (2: 1).

Statistics

Goias lost the last four personal meetings

Goias have conceded in 9 of their last 10 home matches

Atletico did not miss in four away games in a row

Forecast

The strongest teams of the state meet and we are waiting for a principled match in the oncoming courses. Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite, and we assume that Goiás will be able to interrupt a series of defeats in personal meetings.

Our forecast is the victory of Goias and we put on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 2.37