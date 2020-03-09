“Can sideways or crustaceans”: Maruv humiliated Garik Kharlamov in the presence of his wife (video)

Ukrainian singer Maruv, the secret of success which, according to the presenter of Ostapchuk, the ability to “shoot feet” continues to be successful in Russia, despite the evil predictions of detractors.

Recently Anna Korsun was invited to the Comedy Club show, where presenters Paul Will and Garik Kharlamov called her on stage and proposed to demonstrate to those “sexy moves”that she supposedly pleases fans at concerts.

The singer did not hesitate and, starting with “fingers” and wiggle hips from side to side “pendulum”, I decided to teach the techniques of Paul and Garik.

Its main victim was Garik Kharlamov, who demonstrated that there is no flexibility. Maruv said that the comedian “bad loose hips.”

“Of course… I’m only doing one movement, hips — sit”, — said Kharlamov under the laughter of the audience.

However, the Ukrainian continued to “stretch” leading, “connecting” movement “leg”.

“The first stage of encephalitis”, — commented on his attempts Kharlamov.

Then Will demanded from the singer’s “movement the spot.” Maruv immediately responded to the invitation and offered to fulfill his long-suffering Kharlamov.

“Can become a cancer to start… On my lap should be on his knees… sideways… That’s it”, she asked Garik and looked at the presence in the hall, the wife of comedian actress Christina Asmus — but she waved his hand, allowing the experiment.

“Okay. I forgive you Yankovsky”, — said in response that, alluding to the scandalous erotic scene of his wife and actor Ivan Yankovsky in the film “Text”. Then took a pose, simultaneously asking: “I’m in the dance?”

In the end, standing behind the singer and colleagues Pavel Volya went exclaimed: “I can’t choose!”

“You have buffet”, retorted Kharlamov and tried to repeat the movement of the foot, called the “convulsions of a chicken.”

“You work very hard, very difficult,” concluded Kharlamov, apologizing for his original intention.

Meanwhile, not everyone is able to “escape” from the tenacious grip of the residents of Comedy Club — Harlamov informed and Will went humiliated singers-the twins from the group “Queens”, ridiculed the launch of their series of private parties are “the Queens party”.

possible duet Maruv and Lev Leshchenko.

