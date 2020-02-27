Canada officially refused to provide security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Канада официально отказалась обеспечивать охрану принца Гарри и Меган Маркл

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who refused from the status of a senior member of the British Royal family, insist that they and their son Archie the necessary security, the government of Canada has officially stated that the safety of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be paid for by canadian taxpayers.

It is expected that the costs of protection of the Prince and his family could exceed 10 and even $ 20 million a year.

