Canada urged to “curb” Iran in the case of the downed Boeing MAU

A member of the house of Commons of Canada from the Conservative party Diatt Kerry said that the international community must increase pressure on Iran to ensure full and transparent investigation of the crash of the aircraft MAU under the Tehran and transfer to Ukraine “black boxes” of the downed Ukrainian airliner.

About it reports “UKRINFORM”.

“They (the Iranian side — ed.) is not fully cooperating. They should operate. I think that the international community must increase the pressure and continue to increase the pressure on them. To do, all you need to do,” said the canadian diplomat.

Diet also noted that Canada, like other countries whose citizens died in the plane crash MAU January 8, need an independent review of the flight recorders, so Ukraine must ensure that the “black boxes” were given to her.

Kerry Dyott stressed that in the House of Commons of Canada he is Edmond, which is home to many Ukrainians, and downed aircraft MAU was 13 inhabitants of the district.

“It was just shocking. We need a full and transparent investigation of the crash. The only way we will be able to answer the questions that still remain unanswered,” he said.