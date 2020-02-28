Canada will no longer pay for the protection of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Getty Images

The government of Canada would deny the Dukes of Sussex in providing state security, after they will lose their titles.

Security of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle is still continuing, because they relate to internationally protected persons, writes HELLO!.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who decided to partially move to Canada, put our government in front of a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances. …Because the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as persons enjoying international protection, Canada has a duty to assist security as needed,” — said in a statement.

However, since March 31, the financing of security services will end because Dukes is officially out of the Royal family, will lay down the powers of the monarchs and can’t use their titles.

According to the estimates of journalists, annually the security of the Dukes of costs about $ 2 million. In the future to pay for the protection of spouses have their own.

LeMonade previously wrote that Buckingham Palace has reacted to the statement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Also, we reported that Prince Harry for the first time commented on the decision to move away from Royal duties.