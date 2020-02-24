Canadian politician believes that the international community should put pressure on Iran because of the crash

The international community must increase pressure on Iran to ensure full and transparent investigation of the crash of the aircraft MAU under the Tehran and the transfer of Ukraine the black boxes of the downed Ukrainian airliner.

This was stated in comments to UKRINFORM member of the house of Commons of Canada Conservative party of Canada) Kerry Dyott (Kerry Diotte) on the sidelines of the winter session of the OSCE parliamentary Assembly.

“They (the Iranian side – ed.) is not fully cooperating. They should operate. I think that the international community should increase the pressure and continue to increase the pressure on them. To do all that is necessary for this. You (Ukraine – ed.) to obtain the “black boxes”, we need their independent review,” he said.

The canadian MP said that the County, which he represents in the House of Commons of Canada, home to many immigrants from Ukraine. Also the downed plane was flying MAU 13 residents of Edmond.

“It was just shocking. We need a full and transparent investigation of the crash. The only way we will be able to answer some of the questions that still remain unanswered,” he said.

Along with this, Diet also noted the importance of the punishment suffered by the culprits of the crash Malaysian liner in the sky over the occupied Donbass in the summer of 2014.

“We stand for accountability. This is very important,” he said.