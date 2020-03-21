Candid photos of former women golfers won the network

Former golfer and now a TV presenter on Fox Sports, Holly Sonders is the crowd of fans in Instagram on her profile was signed by almost 500 thousand people.

33-year-old Saunders dreamed of becoming a professional golfer and began to pursue the sport in College, but a knee operation at the age of 20 years ruined her plans.

Holly Saunders

She graduated from the faculty of journalism at the University of Michigan and, after gaining experience at several small TV stations, gained popularity through his work on a dedicated channel about Golf in the company of the NBC and in the online portal of Golf Digest.

Saunders is considered one of the sexiest sports presenters in the United States. Free Press’s up to you to ensure its attractiveness, looking at some pictures from her Instagram.

Holly Saunders

Holly Saunders

Holly Saunders

Holly Saunders

Holly Saunders

Holly Saunders

Holly Saunders

Holly Saunders

We have a Telegram you will know first when Lomachenko will become the absolute world champion!