Cannes film festival 2020 suffered a fall

The organizers of the international festival of creativity Cannes lions said that they are forced to move the event to October 2020 the pandemic coronavirus.

We decided to move forward according to our plan in case of emergencies, so the festival will be held from 26 to 30 October, organizers said.

The festival organizers noted that their priorities remain health, safety and welfare of citizens.

The decision was taken after talks with festival partners and after consultation with health officials, officials of Cannes and the French government.

Festival Cannes lions is the most prestigious international festival of advertising producers. It is held annually in the French city of Cannes, usually in the third week of June.