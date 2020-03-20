Cannes film festival cancelled

The Cannes film festival will not take place as scheduled. Schedule violated the new coronavirus, which is raging now in Europe. This was reported in the article in the New York Times.

The event was to take place in the period from may 12 to 23, however, the organizers decided to postpone it to a later time. Discusses the end of June or beginning of July.

The Cannes announcement came after several other major cultural events in Europe made similar statements in connection with the pandemic in the last days. On Wednesday it canceled the contest, as well as a British music festival Glastonbury, which was to celebrate its 50th anniversary.