Cannes film festival was postponed because of the pandemic

The Cannes film festival. Photo: Getty Images

The evening of March 19 the Directorate of the International film festival in Cannes has published a special statement in which he said that the forum will not take place as scheduled from 12 to 23 may because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.

While the organizers are considering different possibilities of conservation annual forum, including the transfer of the festival at the end of June – beginning of July 2020.

Interestingly, international Cannes film festival since 1946 and takes place annually in the resort town of Cannes. Since 1952 the festival is held in late may.